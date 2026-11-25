President Donald Trump, tech-billionaire-turned-government-agency-head Elon Musk and congressional Republicans worked in tandem to wipe out nearly 20% of the nation’s federal workforce through the president’s second term so far.

The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office found that more than 378,000 federal workers left the government through 2025. Nearly 100,000 more federal workers left during the first half of this year, bringing the total to more than 467,000 through June 2026, according to an analysis of Office of Personnel Management data done by the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, issued ultimatums that coerced some of those workers into early retirements and untimely resignations. It straight-up fired others. Entire agencies, like the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, were all but eliminated as Trump administration officials terminated federal funding that had already been appropriated by lawmakers.

But a new, Democrat-led Congress is now preparing to take over in January, and representatives in the House have outlined plans to roll back some of the sweeping cuts Trump and his allies made to the federal workforce. “It’s a lot easier to tear things down than build things up, and they tore a lot of things down,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), whose district includes a substantial share of federal workers, told TPM on Tuesday. Here are the major bones of the party’s plan of attack.

Raise the Wage

Federal unions are calling on Congress to include a 3.8% pay increase for federal employees in any spending package advanced to avoid a government shutdown. The current continuing resolution funding the government expires on Dec. 11.

“There’s been a pay freeze for the last several years,” Raskin told TPM, noting that federal workers aren’t even slated to receive cost of living increases. “We need to rectify that and we’re working hard to make sure that happens.”

Raskin represented nearly 56,000 federal employees as of 2024, according to a congressional analysis of OPM data, representing nearly 14% of all U.S. federal employees.

Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey, who represented more than 44,000 federal workers as of 2024 in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, also spoke in favor of a pay raise for federal workers during a Monday interview with the Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate, WUSA.

“For people who are still federal government employees, who didn’t get forced out,” Ivey said, “it’s time for a pay increase.”

Take Back the Power of the Purse

The fallout from widespread cuts to the federal government workforce has been tangible. Most recently, congressional Democrats blamed inadequate staffing levels at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the nationwide groundstop that halted air travel for four hours and interrupted flights for days afterward. Rep. Jim Hines (D-CT) said in a Nov. 15 interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the incident was “payback” for Musk’s gutting of the federal government.

“Part of that chainsaw got 1,300 employees of the FAA to resign or to retire,” Hines said. “What you’re seeing is the wages of what Elon Musk did, where he just gutted an entity that affected millions of Americans.”

Trump decimated the federal workforce using pocket recissions, which allowed him to freeze, cancel or otherwise divert money already appropriated by Congress, even after two lower courts found the practice illegal. Republicans repeatedly let the president override their power of the purse. Democrats are vowing to take that power back.

In his interview with WUSA, Ivey said Democrats will use appropriations powers to stop the bleeding of federal workers as the Trump administration continues to try to push through cuts.

“I think legislatively using the power of the purse — I’m on the appropriations committee — we can help to block or delay a lot of those kinds of efforts too,” Ivey said.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is in line to head the consequential House appropriations committee, and has said she supports advancing a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown. Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said in a Monday interview with WUSA that DeLauro “has already said priority for her will be funding agencies and offices and positions that have been eliminated by the Trump administration and working to rebuild a lot of that capacity that’s been hollowed out.” .

Make Unions Great Again

A March 2025 executive order from Trump targeted workers at dozens of federal agencies and departments for exclusion from collective bargaining rights. Since then, estimates show between 445,000 and as many as 1 million federal workers lost union representation.

Raskin wants to see the new Congress repeal that executive order and restore union protections to the federal workforce.

“There should be a right for people to be in a collective bargaining organization and then to meet on workplace issues,” Raskin said.

The House in December passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) that would cancel Trump’s order and reinforce federal unions, but the bill has stalled in the Senate. Ahead of 2027, Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) has amended the National Defense Authorization Act to bring back union rights for Department of Defense employees, specifically.

“Right now there is the amendment that passed through our side of the Capitol that restores those bargaining agreements,” Norcross said on Nov. 10 during a Congressional Labor Caucus press conference. “That is active and we’re expecting a positive outcome on that.”

End Politicization of Civil Servants

Walkinshaw, who represents 12% of the nation’s federal workforce in his Virginia congressional district, said he expects Democrats to pass laws blocking Trump administration attempts “to turn tens of thousands of nonpartisan merit-based civil service positions into politicized political positions filled with cronies and hacks.”

Last Friday, Trump issued an executive order that would require federal contractors to tell the White House of any congressional information requests regarding their work. The order also demands contractors get permission from the White House before sharing information with Congress.

Earlier this year, Trump also signed an executive order to reclassify thousands of higher-level career civil servant positions into at-will roles, which opponents of the order said would make the positions more susceptible to political influence and the whims of Trump’s administration.

Democrats are actively resisting a final rule that OPM issued in July making it easier to fire federal workers and requiring employees to sign nondisclosure agreements. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) introduced a bill that would block the NDA rule.

First Fired, First Rehired

Raskin expressed support for an idea Ivey shared to prioritize the rehiring of federal workers who left the government because of DOGE. Poised to become the chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year, Raskin emphasized a focus on restoring roles to Department of Justice employees who were fired for investigating the president.

“I would go further in certain cases where people have been fired en masse for improper reasons, like the DOJ prosecutors and FBI agents who were fired b/c they worked on the January 6 case,” Raskin said. “Those people should have the option to be rehired.”

Trump’s successful siege of the federal government showed Congress what’s possible, to the detriment of scores of workers and agencies. Walkinshaw expects Democrats to take steps to avert any repeat of that history.

“I think you’ll also see us pretty quickly pass legislation to protect the rights of existing and future federal workers,” he said, “and prevent what we’ve seen happen from happening again.”