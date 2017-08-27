TPM Livewire

White House Says Trump Will Travel To Texas On Tuesday

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives a Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Trump is spending a third weekend in a row at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 27, 2017 4:41 pm

The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Texas, where rescue efforts continued amid destruction and flooding by Harvey, on Tuesday.

“The President will travel to Texas on Tuesday,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, according to a pool report. “We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Trump on Sunday said he would visit Texas as soon as he could do so “without causing disruption.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
