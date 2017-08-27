White House Says Trump Will Travel To Texas On Tuesday

The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Texas, where rescue efforts continued amid destruction and flooding by Harvey, on Tuesday.

“The President will travel to Texas on Tuesday,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, according to a pool report. “We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Trump on Sunday said he would visit Texas as soon as he could do so “without causing disruption.”