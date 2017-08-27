TPM Livewire

Trump Says He’ll Visit TX As Soon As He Can Do So Without ‘Causing Disruption’

President Donald Trump first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Published August 27, 2017

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will visit Texas, where rescue efforts continued amid the destruction and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, as soon as he could do so “without causing disruption.”

“The focus must be life and safety,” Trump tweeted.

He also announced he would visit Missouri, where Trump said he “won by a lot” in 2016, and pledged, “Republican will win S!” It was not immediately clear what he meant by the abbreviation.

Trump in earlier tweets praised the response to the storm, itself the first major emergency management test of his presidency.

Harvey made landfall Friday night, and the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday morning that the storm continued to cause “catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.”

This post has been updated.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
