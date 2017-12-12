TPM Livewire

White House: Trump’s Eyebrow-Raising Jab At Gillibrand Wasn’t ‘Sexist At All’

By Published December 12, 2017 3:45 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s vague remark that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) “would do anything” for campaign donations was not a “sexist” innuendo “at all.”

“I think that the President is very obvious,” Sanders said at her daily briefing.

She said Trump’s criticism of Gillibrand was “the same sentiment that the President has expressed many times before when he has exposed the corruption of the entire political system.”

“In fact, he’s used similar terminology many times when talking about politicians of both parties, both men and women,” Sanders said.

Trump on Tuesday called Gillibrand a “lightweight” and “flunky” of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who “would do anything” for campaign contributions.

Gillibrand, who on Monday called on Trump to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct that numerous women made about him last year, said Trump’s remark was a “sexist smear” that was “intended to silence” her.

“This has nothing to do with her being a female?” ABC News’ Cecilia Vega asked Sanders, referring to Gillibrand. “What is he alleging would happen behind closed doors with her?”

“He’s not alleging anything. He’s talking about the way that our system functions as it is,” Sanders said. “He’s used that same terminology many times in reference to men. There is no way that this is sexist at all.”

“Is Gillibrand owed an apology for the misunderstanding of the President’s tweet this morning?” American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan asked Sanders. “Many, including the senator, think that it’s about sexual innuendoes.”

“I think only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way,” Sanders replied. “So, no.”

White House: Trump's Eyebrow-Raising Jab At Gillibrand Wasn't 'Sexist At All'

