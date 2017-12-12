TPM Livewire

Gillibrand Calls Trump’s Tweet About Her ‘A Sexist Smear’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., listens during a news conference on sexual harassment, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published December 12, 2017 11:22 am

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s tweet insinuating that she would “do anything” for campaign contributions was a “sexist smear” that was “intended to silence” her.

“I see it as a sexist smear. I mean, that’s what it is,” Gillibrand told reporters in a news conference. “It’s intended to silence me.”

Gillibrand said Trump’s tweet was “part of the President’s effort at name-calling.”

“It’s not going to silence me,” she said. “It’s not going to silence the women who have stood up against him directly. And it’s not going to silence the millions of women out there that have been speaking out every day since his inauguration about things they disagree with.”

Gillibrand has taken strong positions amid sexual harassment allegations on Capitol Hill. She and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) in November introduced legislation to overhaul the way Congress handles sexual harassment complaints. Gillibrand was the first senator to call on Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

On Monday, she called on Trump, who numerous women have also accused of sexual misconduct, to resign.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump called Gillibrand a “lightweight” who “would do anything” for campaign contributions.

“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office,” Gillibrand responded.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday accused Trump of “trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame” Gillibrand.

“Do you know who you’re picking a fight with?” Warren tweeted. “Good luck with that.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) called Trump “a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator” on Tuesday.

“Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully,” she tweeted. “He must resign.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

