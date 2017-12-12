TPM Livewire

Gillibrand Responds To Trump Tweet: ‘You Cannot Silence Me’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., left, tells reporters to wait until the end to ask questions about her statement on Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., while attending a news conference on sexual harassment in the workplace, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. At right is Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published December 12, 2017 9:29 am

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is not backing down from her efforts to hold President Trump accountable for the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

After Trump tweeted calling the senator names and suggesting that Gillibrand was once willing to “do anything” for campaign contributions from him, Gillibrand responded with a simple message: “You cannot silence me.”

Gillibrand has become a prominent force in combatting sexual harassment and assault in Washington in recent weeks. She, along with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), introduced legislation last month that would overhaul the way Congress handles sexual harassment complaints. She was the first to call on her colleague, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), to resign after weeks of mounting allegations against him. On Monday, she called on Trump to resign the same day three of his accusers came forward to shed new light on their claims of sexual misconduct against the President.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that Democrats had given up on the Russian collusion investigation and had moved on to highlight “the fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.” He called Gillibrand a “lightweight” and “total flunky” for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and claimed she used to come to his office “begging” for campaign donations.

Trump has flatly denied all the allegations and has called the more than a dozen women who have spoken out liars. The White House on Monday said Trump was glad that women feel more comfortable speaking out in today’s climate, but continued to deny all the accusers’ accounts.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
