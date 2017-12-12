Gillibrand Responds To Trump Tweet: ‘You Cannot Silence Me’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is not backing down from her efforts to hold President Trump accountable for the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

After Trump tweeted calling the senator names and suggesting that Gillibrand was once willing to “do anything” for campaign contributions from him, Gillibrand responded with a simple message: “You cannot silence me.”

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand has become a prominent force in combatting sexual harassment and assault in Washington in recent weeks. She, along with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), introduced legislation last month that would overhaul the way Congress handles sexual harassment complaints. She was the first to call on her colleague, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), to resign after weeks of mounting allegations against him. On Monday, she called on Trump to resign the same day three of his accusers came forward to shed new light on their claims of sexual misconduct against the President.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that Democrats had given up on the Russian collusion investigation and had moved on to highlight “the fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.” He called Gillibrand a “lightweight” and “total flunky” for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and claimed she used to come to his office “begging” for campaign donations.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump has flatly denied all the allegations and has called the more than a dozen women who have spoken out liars. The White House on Monday said Trump was glad that women feel more comfortable speaking out in today’s climate, but continued to deny all the accusers’ accounts.