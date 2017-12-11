TPM Livewire

Gillibrand Calls On Trump To Resign After Accusers Speak Out Again

By Published December 11, 2017 3:09 pm

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Monday afternoon called on President Donald Trump to resign as accusations of sexual misconduct against the President have seen renewed scrutiny.

“President Trump should resign. These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking,” Gillibrand said on CNN.

Gillibrand said that it’s unclear whether Trump will ever hold himself accountable, and so if he does not “immediately” resign, Congress should investigate the allegations made about his behavior.

The senator’s comments came the same day that several of Trump’s accusers held a press conference to reiterate that Trump groped or harassed them and to call on Congress to investigate the allegations about the President’s conduct before taking office. Several other Democratic senators recently suggested that Trump resign after placing pressure on Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign over sexual misconduct claims.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
