TPM Livewire

CNN: White House Source Says Charges Have ‘Nothing’ To Do With Trump

PIN-IT
Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 30, 2017 10:08 am

At least one source close to the White House had a straightforward reaction to the unsealed indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates Monday morning: “Today has zero to do with the White House.”

That’s what the unnamed source told CNN, in what the network called “a preview of some of the talking points we will hear from the White House and its surrogates.”

Manafort and Gates surrendered to the FBI’s custody Monday, each charged with multiple counts related to money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Manafort and Gates were deeply tied to Trump’s campaign: the former was its campaign chairman at one point and oversaw the Republican National Convention for Trump’s campaign. And Gates, Manafort’s longtime business partner, also worked for the campaign and, later, on Trump’s inaugural committee.

CNN’s John Berman later read another reaction on air, from an unnamed “source close to the White House”: “The bad behavior of Manafort/Gates has little to do with the Trump campaign or Russia investigation,” the source said.

The statement continued: “These guys were bad guys when they started. They were bad guys when they left. The indictment has nothing to do with any relationship to Russia.”

Berman then seemed to paraphrase some of the statement: that the President “takes the information on its face” in that it has “nothing to do with him.”

The source added, per Berman: “The President is not planning to try to fire Robert Mueller.”

CNN also reported Monday, citing an unnamed official, that White House lawyers were discussing Manafort and Gates’ indictment with Trump the President Monday morning.

The White House did not reply to TPM’s request for comment.

The indictment against Manafort and Gates does not include any references to Trump or the 2016 presidential campaign, but it does partially describe criminal activity that took place at the same time as the campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: White House Source Says Charges Have 'Nothing' To Do With Trump 3 minutes ago

At least one source close to the White House had a straightforward reaction to...

Top Dems React To Charges Against Manafort: Probe Is 'Very Serious' 4 minutes ago

Top Democrats on Monday said charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul...

Manafort Surrenders To Face Charges In Mueller Probe about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to the FBI Monday, a...

Boehner Unloads On His Former GOP Colleagues, Right-Wing Media about 2 hours ago

In an interview published Sunday night in Politico, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH)...

GOP Senator: Trump's Remarks About Russia Are 'Too Defensive' about 20 hours ago

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) on Sunday said President Donald Trump is being "too defensive"...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.