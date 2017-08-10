TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets From Vacation: ‘Mitch, Get Back To Work’

Keeping the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), President Donald Trump told the Kentucky Republican to “get back to work.”

Trump is currently at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending a 17-day working vacation.

The Thursday afternoon tweet comes after two days of Trump lashing out against the top Republican for failing to get a simple majority of GOP senators onboard to pass a “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill last month.

The President was apparently responding to comments McConnell made to constituents Monday in Kentucky, where he said that President Donald Trump has “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can pass legislation.

On Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning Trump tweeted that he doesn’t think he had excessive expectations because McConnell failed to repeal and replace Obamacare after seven years of saying he would.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) delivered the final blow to McConnell’s repeal bill last month, joining Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in their opposition to the plan during a tense, late-night vote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
