Trump Tweets From Vacation: ‘Mitch, Get Back To Work’

Keeping the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), President Donald Trump told the Kentucky Republican to “get back to work.”

Trump is currently at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending a 17-day working vacation.

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The Thursday afternoon tweet comes after two days of Trump lashing out against the top Republican for failing to get a simple majority of GOP senators onboard to pass a “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill last month.

The President was apparently responding to comments McConnell made to constituents Monday in Kentucky, where he said that President Donald Trump has “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can pass legislation.

On Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning Trump tweeted that he doesn’t think he had excessive expectations because McConnell failed to repeal and replace Obamacare after seven years of saying he would.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) delivered the final blow to McConnell’s repeal bill last month, joining Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in their opposition to the plan during a tense, late-night vote.