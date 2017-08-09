Trump Lashes Out At McConnell Over ‘Excessive Expectations’ Comments

After issuing fiery comments and tweets in response to reports on North Korea advancing its nuclear capabilities Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump trained his ire on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Trump hit back at McConnell after the Senate leader said that Trump has “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can pass legislation:

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Trump’s tweet lashing out at McConnell came just a few hours after one of his closest aides, White House social media director Dan Scavino, sent a similar tweet bashing McConnell for making “excuses” for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare this summer.