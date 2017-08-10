TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘Can You Believe’ Mitch McConnell?

PIN-IT
Kyle Mazza/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published August 10, 2017 8:07 am

The President is still upset with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who told constituents back in Kentucky this week that President Donald Trump has “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can pass legislation.

On Wednesday, when Trump got word of McConnell’s comments, he lashed out at the senator, saying “McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so.” Trump also called him out for Senate Republicans’ failure to pass a “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill last month.

The President brought it up again Thursday morning, tweeting, “Can you believe that Mitch  McConnell, who has screamed Repeal and Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done.”

The remarks from the President and senator come after Republicans failed to pull together a simple majority in the Senate to pass an Obamacare repeal bill in July.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) delivered the final blow to McConnell’s repeal bill last month, joining Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in their opposition to the plan during a tense, late-night vote.

McCain said he wanted Republicans and Democrats to work together on a health care plan and said he supported repealing Obamacare, but he wanted an immediate replacement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ron Johnson: McCain Is ‘Not Impaired In Any Way, Shape Or Form’ 8 minutes ago

Dialing back on remarks he made during an interview with a Chicago radio station,...

Trump: 'Can You Believe' Mitch McConnell? about 1 hours ago

The President is still upset with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who told...

Blumenthal: Pre-Dawn Raid At Manafort Home Clear Sign Of ‘Serious Crime’ about 2 hours ago

Vocal critic of President Donald Trump — who was attacked by the President on...

Dems Aim For Older Voters, Slam GOP Reps. For Trumpcare's 'Age Tax' about 3 hours ago

Democrats are making an early push for older voters in their bid to take...

North Korea Says 'Only Absolute Force' Can Work On 'Bereft Of Reason' Trump about 14 hours ago

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's threat of "fire and fury" if the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.