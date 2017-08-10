Trump: ‘Can You Believe’ Mitch McConnell?

The President is still upset with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who told constituents back in Kentucky this week that President Donald Trump has “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can pass legislation.

On Wednesday, when Trump got word of McConnell’s comments, he lashed out at the senator, saying “McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so.” Trump also called him out for Senate Republicans’ failure to pass a “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill last month.

The President brought it up again Thursday morning, tweeting, “Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal and Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done.”

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The remarks from the President and senator come after Republicans failed to pull together a simple majority in the Senate to pass an Obamacare repeal bill in July.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) delivered the final blow to McConnell’s repeal bill last month, joining Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in their opposition to the plan during a tense, late-night vote.

McCain said he wanted Republicans and Democrats to work together on a health care plan and said he supported repealing Obamacare, but he wanted an immediate replacement.