Trump Says He Told Pence To Walk Out On 49ers-Colts Game As Counterprotest

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, walks with Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., during a campaign event to announce Pence as the vice presidential running mate on, Saturday, July 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 8, 2017 2:30 pm

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a break from his Twitter feud with retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to take credit for Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet-publicized walk-out on the 49ers-Colts game after players knelt in protest during the anthem.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” Trump tweeted less than an hour later.

His remark raised questions about whether Pence’s protest was planned in advance.

Trump’s tweet was just the latest of a series he posted Sunday about members of his own caucus. The President started the day by attacking Corker, who he claimed “didn’t have the guts to run” for re-election without a presidential endorsement.

Corker, who in September announced his plans to retire in 2018, fired back: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center.”

To top it all off, Corker’s chief of staff Todd Womack said Trump in fact told Corker that he could count on Trump’s endorsement if he reconsidered his decision to retire.

“The President called the senator early last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times,” Womack told the Daily Beast.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
