TPM Livewire

Reports: Contrary To His Claims, Trump Initially Promised To Endorse Corker

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 8, 2017 2:14 pm

President Donald Trump told Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that he could count on a presidential endorsement if he ran for re-election, despite Trump’s claim on Sunday that he denied Corker’s request for one, according to several reports.

CNN reported on Sunday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, that Trump reached out to Corker when the senator announced his plan to retire in 2018 and asked him to reconsider.

“The President called the senator early last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times,” one source told CNN.

And Corker’s chief of staff Todd Womack gave the Daily Beast on Sunday the same statement.

Trump on Sunday claimed that Corker “begged” him for an endorsement and “didn’t have the guts to run” when Trump turned him down.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker responded. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Contrary To His Claims, Trump Initially Promised To Endorse Corker 10 seconds ago

President Donald Trump told Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that he could count on a...

Corker Hits Back: 'The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him...

Trump Lashes Out, Claims Corker 'Didn't Have The Guts' To Run For Re-Election about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced...

Mulvaney Pushes Back On Corker: 'I Don't Think We're Close To Chaos' about 4 hours ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday claimed "there was never that much...

Dem Sen. Murphy: Tillerson Resigning Wouldn't Solve 'The Problem' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Sunday said that if Rex Tillerson resigned as secretary...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.