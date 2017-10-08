TPM Livewire

Trump Lashes Out, Claims Corker ‘Didn’t Have The Guts’ To Run For Re-Election

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 8, 2017 10:55 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced in September that he will retire in 2018, and claimed Corker “didn’t have the guts” to run for re-election without a presidential endorsement.

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out,” Trump tweeted.

He claimed Corker “wanted to be Secretary of State” but said his response was “NO THANKS.”

“He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” Trump tweeted. “Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”

Corker will remain in the Senate until 2018, and on Friday suggested that he would be more than willing to vote against any Republican tax plan that increases the deficit.

 

On Wednesday, Corker praised Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid reports that Tillerson openly characterized Trump as a “moron” in July.

Corker said Tillerson, White House chief of staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis “are those people that help separate our country from chaos, and I support them very much.”

He said Tillerson, Mattis and Kelly “work very well together to make sure that the policies we put forth around the world are sound and coherent.”

“There are other people within the administration, in my belief, that don’t,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Murphy: Universal Background Checks Should Be Gun Control's 'North Star' 45 minutes ago

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday that universal background checks "should be" the next...

Scalise: The Right To Bear Arms 'Is' Unlimited Under The 2nd Amendment 59 minutes ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot in the hip at a...

Trump Says He Told Pence To Walk Out On 49ers-Colts Game As Counterprotest about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a break from his Twitter feud with retiring...

Reports: Contrary To His Claims, Trump Initially Promised To Endorse Corker about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump told Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that he could count on a...

Corker Hits Back: 'The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.