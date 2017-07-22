Trump Asserts His ‘Complete Power’ To Pardon

President Donald Trump fired up his Twitter on Saturday morning to claim his “complete power to pardon” following reports that he had been asking about being able to pardon his friends, family, and himself in connection to the Russia probe.

“While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us,” Trump tweeted, followed by “FAKE NEWS.”

Talks of pardons arose with additional reports of Trump’s legal team trying to find ways to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump’s lack of control over the probe has reportedly prompted him and his legal team to dig up reasons to discredit or possibly even fire Mueller.