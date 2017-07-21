Reports: Trump Aides Looking For Ways To Delegitimize Mueller’s Russia Probe

Aides to President Donald Trump are looking for ways to hamstring and delegitimize special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, according to Thursday night reports in the New York Times and Washington Post.

Trump’s aides have been looking into the backgrounds of Mueller’s team, looking for conflicts of interest they can use to discredit Mueller or possibly to fire him, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the effort. They are looking at past campaign donations and clients, as well as at Mueller’s relationship with former FBI Director James Comey, per the New York Times.

The President has also asked about his power to pardon his aides, his family, and himself, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the effort. Another source told the Post that Trump’s aides have been discussing pardons amongst themselves.

The reports follow a Wednesday interview with the New York Times during which Trump voiced concern about the possibility of Mueller’s team looking at his financial records. But Trump stopped short of saying such a move would prompt him to fire the special counsel.

Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s outside legal team, told the Washington Post that Trump wants to make sure Mueller is staying within the bounds of the Russia probe.

“The fact is that the president is concerned about conflicts that exist within the special counsel’s office and any changes in the scope of the investigation,” Sekulow told the Post. “The scope is going to have to stay within his mandate. If there’s drifting, we’re going to object.”