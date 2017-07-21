TPM Livewire

WaPo: Trump Lawyers Looking Into President’s Authority To Grant Pardons

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 10:02 am

President Donald Trump’s recently reshuffled legal team is looking at what authority the President has to grant pardons, as it relates to the investigation into Russia meddling with the U.S. election, according to The Washington Post.

Trump himself has asked about his authority when it comes to pardoning his staffers and family members — and even himself. But an adviser told The Washington Post that the questions were posed out of curiosity, not necessarily as it relates to the Russia probe.

“This is not in the context of, ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” one adviser told the Post.

The legal team is also conducting background research on special counsel Robert Mueller and his staff, looking for potential conflicts of interest as a way to discredit the investigation and potentially justify firing Mueller.

The news comes just a few days after the President declared it would be a “violation” for Mueller to dig into his family’s finances. A day later, Bloomberg reported Mueller would be investigating  a number of Russia-related business transactions the President has conducted in recent years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Trump Lawyers Looking Into President’s Authority To Grant Pardons 10 seconds ago

President Donald Trump's recently reshuffled legal team is looking at what authority the President has to...

Top Russian Diplomat Raises Possibility Trump, Putin Had Other Meetings At G20 27 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raised the possibility that President Donald Trump and Russian...

GOP Sen. Defends Trump's 'Style' Amid Reports Of Lawyers Going After Mueller 34 minutes ago

Responding to reports that the President’s legal team is trying to discredit special counsel...

Blumenthal: If Mueller Is Fired, I'd Lead Effort For Watergate-Style Investigation 58 minutes ago

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said reports that the President’s legal team is...

Lee Defends Staunch Opposition To Replacement Plans: I'm No 'Absolutist' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been one of a handful of Republican senators who...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.