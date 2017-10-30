Trump Responds To Manafort Charges: ‘Sorry’ But This Isn’t My Problem

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to news that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted on multiple charges, and surrendered to the FBI, by claiming that the charges are unrelated to his campaign.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Trump tweeted.

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates on Monday surrendered to the FBI and face 12 counts including allegations of conspiracy against the U.S., money laundering and making false statements.

Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October to making false statements to FBI agents.

The case against Papadopoulos was unsealed Monday and, despite Trump’s claims, involves crimes committed during the 2016 presidential campaign. Some of the charges against Manafort and Gates also overlapped with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.