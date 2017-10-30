TPM Livewire

Trump Responds To Manafort Charges: ‘Sorry’ But This Isn’t My Problem

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump waits outside the West Wing of the White House for the arrival of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 30, 2017 10:36 am

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to news that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted on multiple charges, and surrendered to the FBI, by claiming that the charges are unrelated to his campaign.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Trump tweeted.

Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates on Monday surrendered to the FBI and face 12 counts including allegations of conspiracy against the U.S., money laundering and making false statements.

Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October to making false statements to FBI agents.

The case against Papadopoulos was unsealed Monday and, despite Trump’s claims, involves crimes committed during the 2016 presidential campaign. Some of the charges against Manafort and Gates also overlapped with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian 34 minutes ago

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change...

WSJ: FBI Probing Whitefish Energy's Now-Canceled Contract In Puerto Rico 52 minutes ago

The FBI is investigating Whitefish Energy Holdings’ now-canceled contract with the Puerto Rico Electric...

Grassley On Mueller Indictments: 'Good To See' Dept. Of Justice Enforce FARA about 1 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said the indictment of...

White House: ‘Nothing Happened Beyond' Papadopoulos Contacting Prof about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged that a Trump campaign foreign policy...

Manafort, Gates Plead Not Guilty To All Counts In Alleged Money Laundering Scheme about 2 hours ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former aides to the Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.