Trump: My Base Is ‘Far Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before’

Despite reports that President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is working to rein in some of Trump’s Twitter rants, the President sent out a string of tweets Monday morning, railing against the media, bragging about his accomplishments and claiming his base has grown since he was elected.

The tweet-storm was likely triggered by a recent New York Times story on Republicans who are apparently looking into presidential runs in 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump blasted the newspaper, saying it has made “every wrong prediction about me.” He went on to brag about the size of his base, saying it’s “far bigger and stronger than ever before.”

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

He then went on to tout some of what he considers accomplishments so far in his presidency, claiming the “Fake News Russian collusion story, record stock market, border security, military strength, jobs” and “Supreme Court pick” have driven his supporters to stay loyal.

…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Despite the President’s tweets claiming otherwise, Trump’s approval ratings are lower than ever. A Quinnipiac Poll released last week found that just 33 percent of registered voters approve of the President.

Even Trump’s main base of supporters — white people with no college degree — are losing faith in the President, the poll found. They disapprove of his job performance 50 percent to 43 percent.

Trump ended his rant attacking “24/7 #Fake News.”