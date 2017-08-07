TPM Livewire

Trump: My Base Is ‘Far Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before’

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 7, 2017 8:17 am

Despite reports that President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is working to rein in some of Trump’s Twitter rants, the President sent out a string of tweets Monday morning, railing against the media, bragging about his accomplishments and claiming his base has grown since he was elected.

The tweet-storm was likely triggered by a recent New York Times story on Republicans who are apparently looking into presidential runs in 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump blasted the newspaper, saying it has made “every wrong prediction about me.” He went on to brag about the size of his base, saying it’s “far bigger and stronger than ever before.”

He then went on to tout some of what he considers accomplishments so far in his presidency, claiming the “Fake News Russian collusion story, record stock market, border security, military strength, jobs” and “Supreme Court pick” have driven his supporters to stay loyal.

Despite the President’s tweets claiming otherwise, Trump’s approval ratings are lower than ever. A Quinnipiac Poll released last week found that just 33 percent of registered voters approve of the President.

Even Trump’s main base of supporters — white people with no college degree — are losing faith in the President, the poll found. They disapprove of his job performance 50 percent to 43 percent.

Trump ended his rant attacking “24/7 #Fake News.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Chicago To Sue Trump Administration Over DOJ Sanctuary Cities Crackdown 30 minutes ago

The city of Chicago will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday...

Trump: My Base Is 'Far Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before' 53 minutes ago

Despite reports that President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is working to rein...

Flake: We Should've Done More To Shut Down 'Birtherism' Conspiracies about 1 hours ago

In his latest string of criticism against his political party, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)...

Report: Kelly Trying To Rein In Trump's Tweets about 2 hours ago

New Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken on an impossible task: attempting to...

Pence Says Suggestion He's Planning 2020 Run Is 'Laughable And Absurd' about 18 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday forcefully denied a New York Times article suggesting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.