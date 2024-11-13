Latest
2 hours ago
Trump’s Pick For Defense Sec Spent His College Years Crusading Against ‘Glorification of Diversity’ And ‘The Homosexual Lifestyle’
3 hours ago
Outlaws In Control: Trump Wants Gaetz For AG
5 hours ago
Republicans Complete Trifecta With Tiny House Majority

John Thune Will Be Next Majority Leader, Blocking MAGA Push For Trump Loyalist Rick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talks to reporters with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) (L) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The ... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talks to reporters with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) (L) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The GOP senators were critical of the federal budget put forward by President Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 13, 2024 12:53 p.m.
Updated November 13, 2024 1:22 p.m.
53
Current Republican Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) will be the next Senate Majority Leader, becoming the successor to longest-serving Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House,” Thune said in a statement. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.”

Thune was challenged by two of his colleagues, former Republican Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and MAGA loyalist Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who is still serving his first term in the Senate and who had, in recent weeks, become a favorite for the leadership position among online MAGA personalities, like Elon Musk and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump did not personally endorse anyone for the leadership position, but he has been vocal in recent days about wanting whoever is selected as Republican leader to speed up the confirmations of his nominees.  

The Senate Republican conference held an internal, closed ballot vote on Wednesday with two rounds of voting. 

Scott reportedly only received 13 votes in the first round, eliminating him from the race. Meanwhile Thune received 23 votes and Cornyn 15 votes, according to several reports.

Trump supporters, especially those most vocal on online platforms, had rallied for Scott ahead of the internal election. But while Scott received some support internally, it was not expected that he would get enough votes for the position, as he was the outsider in the race, having never been a part of the Republican leadership.

“While it isn’t the result we hoped for, I will do everything possible to make sure John Thune is successful in accomplishing President Trump’s agenda,” Scott said in a statement after the conference vote.

The second round of votes was between Thune and Cornyn, with Thune reportedly coming out on top 29-24.

Emine Yücel Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for fgs fgs says:

    I’m trying to assess which is the least unfit of the two. Along the lines of “birds of a feather flock together,” I’m thinking turds of a septic. But I can’t think of a pithy rhyme with septic…

  2. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.”

    “Let the deportations from South Dakota begin”, he added, “starting with our dog shooting governor “.

  3. This is a significant sign that the GOP senators are not going to completely roll over for him. It also does not bode well for his recess appointment notion. He’s overreaching already and losing already. Thune is not a fan.

  4. My ulcer will probably be peptic…? :thinking: :face_with_raised_eyebrow: :smirk:

  5. Avatar for noonm noonm says:

    A 29-24 win is not exactly a resounding victory when Congressional leadership races usually end in a near-unanimous vote for the winner. How soon till they revert into a House-style battle royale for leadership?

