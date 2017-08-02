TPM Livewire

Poll Shows ‘Troubling Trail Of New Lows’ For Trump

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump listens during during an event to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 2, 2017 2:39 pm

Just 33 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump nationwide, the lowest approval numbers that have been seen since his inauguration, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday. Sixty-one percent of American voters disapprove of Trump, according to the poll.

White men were the most split on their opinions about the President, with 47 percent approving of Trump and 48 percent disapproving. Republicans are still standing by their party’s pick, though, with 76 percent of those who identify with the GOP saying they’re happy with Trump. A mere 2 percent of Democrats indicated approval of the President.

Even Trump’s main base of supporters — white people with no college degree — are losing faith in the President. They disapprove of his job performance 50 percent to 43 percent.

The majority of the registered voters surveyed said the President is not levelheaded — 71 to 26 percent — and 54 percent indicated they were embarrassed, not proud, that Trump is President.

“It’s hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump,” Tim Malloy, the assistant director of Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement. “Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags. The daily drip drip of missteps and firings and discord are generating a tidal wave of bad polling numbers.”

Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said he is not honest; 63 percent said he does not have good leadership skills; and 59 percent said he does no care about average Americans. However, 58 percent still think he is a strong person and 55 percent think he is intelligent.

Multiple intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, and 63 percent of those interviewed believe it happened, while 58 percent think the President was involved.

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed want the President to stop tweeting from his personal account.

The poll surveyed 1,125 registered voters nationwide from July 27 to Aug. 1 via live phone interviews. The poll has a +/- 3.4 percentage point margin of error.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Poll Shows ‘Troubling Trail Of New Lows’ For Trump 5 seconds ago

Just 33 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump nationwide, the lowest approval numbers...

Report: NSC Staffer Fired After Writing Memo About 'Globalists and Islamists' 13 minutes ago

A top official on the White House's National Security Council was fired in July...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET 37 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver a press briefing...

Report: Perry Floated To Replace Kelly As Homeland Security Secretary about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump is considering Secretary of Energy Rick Perry as a potential replacement...

Maine Gov. LePage: Sens. 'Dangerous' For Not Supporting O'Care Repeal about 3 hours ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) called his state's two U.S. senators “dangerous” on Tuesday for not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.