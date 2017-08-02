Poll Shows ‘Troubling Trail Of New Lows’ For Trump

Just 33 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump nationwide, the lowest approval numbers that have been seen since his inauguration, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday. Sixty-one percent of American voters disapprove of Trump, according to the poll.

White men were the most split on their opinions about the President, with 47 percent approving of Trump and 48 percent disapproving. Republicans are still standing by their party’s pick, though, with 76 percent of those who identify with the GOP saying they’re happy with Trump. A mere 2 percent of Democrats indicated approval of the President.

Even Trump’s main base of supporters — white people with no college degree — are losing faith in the President. They disapprove of his job performance 50 percent to 43 percent.

The majority of the registered voters surveyed said the President is not levelheaded — 71 to 26 percent — and 54 percent indicated they were embarrassed, not proud, that Trump is President.

“It’s hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump,” Tim Malloy, the assistant director of Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement. “Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags. The daily drip drip of missteps and firings and discord are generating a tidal wave of bad polling numbers.”

Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said he is not honest; 63 percent said he does not have good leadership skills; and 59 percent said he does no care about average Americans. However, 58 percent still think he is a strong person and 55 percent think he is intelligent.

Multiple intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, and 63 percent of those interviewed believe it happened, while 58 percent think the President was involved.

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed want the President to stop tweeting from his personal account.

The poll surveyed 1,125 registered voters nationwide from July 27 to Aug. 1 via live phone interviews. The poll has a +/- 3.4 percentage point margin of error.