TPM Livewire

Report: Kelly Trying To Rein In Trump’s Tweets

PIN-IT
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to advance President Donald Trump’s border security agenda, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Kelly says a wall in the right places, will do that job, however, that wall won't be from "sea to shining sea," but in places where border agents say it would be most effective. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 7, 2017 7:01 am

New Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken on an impossible task: attempting to reduce and limit the tweets President Donald Trump sends without staff approval, according to a Sunday report by Bloomberg News.

Kelly has not gained full control of Trump’s tweets but has convinced the President to seek him out for guidance more frequently, Bloomberg reported. Per Bloomberg News:

While Kelly isn’t vetting every presidential tweet, Trump has shown a willingness to consult with his chief of staff before hitting “send” on certain missives that might cause an international uproar or lead to unwelcome distractions, according to three people familiar with the interactions. Kelly has been “offering a different way to say the same thing,” the person said.

Kelly has seen some moderate success, with Trump sending fewer inflammatory tweets over the past week. However, Trump has insisted that he has the right to tweet how he pleases, Bloomberg News reported.

The President is still blasting the “Fake News” occasionally and has been re-tweeting Fox News tweets. On Monday morning, he lashed out at the New York Times, likely over a story on Republicans looking to run for president in 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Peter Thiel Says Trump Admin 'Incompetent,' May End In 'Disaster' 10 minutes ago

Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel has privately told friends that President Donald Trump's...

Trump Booster Appears In 'Team Trump' Video For 'Real News' After Leaving CNN about 1 hours ago

Kayleigh McEnany, formerly a frequent Trump-supporting guest on CNN, on Sunday appeared in a video...

Suspended Fox News Host: 'I Look Forward To Clearing My Name ASAP' about 2 hours ago

The latest Fox News personality to be accused of sexual harassment spoke out on Twitter...

Trump Starts Twitter Feud With Sen. Blumenthal: You're A 'Con Artist' about 2 hours ago

Despite weeks-old claims from President Donald Trump that he has "very little time" to watch TV,...

Chicago To Sue Trump Administration Over DOJ Sanctuary Cities Crackdown about 3 hours ago

The city of Chicago will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.