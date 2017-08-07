Report: Kelly Trying To Rein In Trump’s Tweets

New Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken on an impossible task: attempting to reduce and limit the tweets President Donald Trump sends without staff approval, according to a Sunday report by Bloomberg News.

Kelly has not gained full control of Trump’s tweets but has convinced the President to seek him out for guidance more frequently, Bloomberg reported. Per Bloomberg News:

While Kelly isn’t vetting every presidential tweet, Trump has shown a willingness to consult with his chief of staff before hitting “send” on certain missives that might cause an international uproar or lead to unwelcome distractions, according to three people familiar with the interactions. Kelly has been “offering a different way to say the same thing,” the person said.

Kelly has seen some moderate success, with Trump sending fewer inflammatory tweets over the past week. However, Trump has insisted that he has the right to tweet how he pleases, Bloomberg News reported.

The President is still blasting the “Fake News” occasionally and has been re-tweeting Fox News tweets. On Monday morning, he lashed out at the New York Times, likely over a story on Republicans looking to run for president in 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.