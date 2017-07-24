Trump Dubs Adam Schiff ‘Sleazy,’ Says He ‘Spends All Of His Time’ On TV

President Donald Trump on Monday bestowed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, with the epithet “sleazy” and claimed Schiff spends all his time doing television interviews.

“Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into “Russia,” spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” Trump tweeted.

His remark was one of several on a busy social media morning for the President. Trump also went after “the Fake News,” Democrats and the committees and agencies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. He questioned the actions of “beleaguered” Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who joined the roster of Trump’s favorite public targets last week when the President criticized him during an interview with the New York Times.

Schiff responded to Trump’s remark by citing the President’s well-documented cable-watching habit.

“With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office,” he tweeted.

Earlier in July, Trump claimed he had “very little time for watching T.V.” despite reports that the President spends his downtime watching cable shows and complaining about the investigation into Russian meddling.

Schiff appears to exist at the perfect intersection of those hobbies; he is the top Democrat on one of the congressional committees conducting such a probe and has made regular TV appearances amid the ongoing investigations, including on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.