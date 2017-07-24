TPM Livewire

Trump: Why Isn’t ‘Beleaguered’ Jeff Sessions Looking Into Clinton ‘Crimes’?

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Published July 24, 2017 9:21 am

The President called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions again on Monday morning, less than a week after he aired his grievances with the attorney general in an interview with The New York Times.

Calling Sessions “beleaguered,” President Trump asked on Twitter why Sessions and other investigators hadn’t looked into the “crimes” of Hillary Clinton and her relations to Russian officials.

The tweet comes as three members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle are scheduled to testify before Congress this week as committees look into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.

One of those scheduled to appear, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, submitted an 11-page statement to Congress Monday morning that claims he met with four Russian officials, but did not collude with the government to influence the election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
