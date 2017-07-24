Trump: ‘Drain The Swamp’ Should Be ‘Drain The Sewer,’ Starting With Media

The President began the week claiming that Washington, D.C. is “much worse than anyone ever thought,” taking to Twitter to make yet another jab at the news media.

Using one of his campaign tag-lines “Drain the Swamp,” President Donald Trump said the phrase should be changed to “Drain the Sewer” instead, saying it “begins with the Fake News!”

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The tweet comes as multiple news outlets obtained and reported on the statement senior White House adviser Jared Kushner submitted to Congress outlining his interactions with Russian officials during Trump’s campaign.

Kushner is scheduled to testify before a Congressional intelligence committee this week on whether he had a role in the Russian government meddling in the 2016 election.

In the statement, Kushner claims he only had four interactions with Russian officials, and that he did not collude with any Russians in order to influence the election for Trump.

Kushner, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort, are all scheduled to testify before Congressional committees this week, which is investigating whether members of the Trump campaign worked with the Russian government to influence the election.

The three have recently come under fire after it was revealed that they met with a Kremlin-linked attorney last June. Emails leading up to the meeting, which Trump Jr. published on Twitter, show that Trump Jr. set up the meeting on the premise that he might receive damaging information on opponent Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s attempts to help the Trump campaign.