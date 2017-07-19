TPM News

Trump Rages At Sessions For Recusing Himself From Russia Probe

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump XXXX at the White House, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published July 19, 2017 8:31 pm
Views
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.Trump makes the extraordinary statement about Sessions in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday.

He tells the paper that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia was “very unfair to the president.”

Trump also addresses the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner for world leaders at a summit in Germany.

Trump says the brief conversation consisted of “pleasantries more than anything else,” but says the two also discussed adoption.

That’s the same topic Donald Trump Jr. says he discussed with a Russian lawyer at a meeting that has drawn criticism.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Manafort Owed Pro-Russia Interests Millions Before Joining Trump Team about 2 hours ago

Paul Manafort owed millions of dollars to pro-Russia interests before he became President Donald...

Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify Before Senate Panel Next Week about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and former campaign chairman are slated to testify before...

Schumer: New CBO Score Proves GOP Repeal-And-Delay Plan Is 'Horrible Idea' about 3 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said the Congressional Budget Office's newly...

Sanders: Questions About 2nd Trump-Putin Meeting Are Just 'Russia Fever' about 3 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted that President Donald...

CBO To Drop 'Repeal-And-Delay' Score As Senators Huddle On Capitol Hill about 3 hours ago

Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill around health care—including the scheduling of an emergency late-night meeting and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.