Scaramucci Says He And Trump Talked About Pardons In Oval Office Meeting

By Published July 23, 2017 2:48 pm

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday said he and President Donald Trump discussed pardons during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.

“I’m in the Oval Office with the President last week, we’re talking about that, he says he brought that up,” Scaramucci said on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to Trump’s tweet about pardons.

Trump on Saturday claimed “all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon.”

His tweet came amid reports that Trump has inquired about his authority as it pertains to pardoning his staffers, family members and even himself.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on Trump’s outside legal team, said Sunday that “pardons are not on the table.”

“We have not, and continue to not, have conversations with the President of the United States regarding pardons. Pardons have not been discussed,” Sekulow said.

Scaramucci said Trump “doesn’t have to be pardoned.”

“There’s nobody around him that has to be pardoned. He was just making the statement about the power of pardon,” Scaramucci added. “And now all of the speculation and all the spin is, oh, he’s going to pardon himself.”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
