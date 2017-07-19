TPM Livewire

Sanders: Questions About 2nd Trump-Putin Meeting Are Just ‘Russia Fever’

PIN-IT
White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 5:23 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump’s second, previously undisclosed meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was no big deal.

Claims otherwise, according to the White House, are merely “Russia fever.”

“Once again the Russia fever has caught up with the media and everybody ran out and tried to create a story that simply didn’t exist,” Sanders said at an off-camera, audio-only White House briefing. “It’s not a cloud of secrecy.”

Several outlets reported late Tuesday that Trump moved to sit beside Putin at a dinner at the G20 summit in Germany earlier in July. According to the Washington Post, the two spoke for an hour. Putin was accompanied by his official translator, though Trump abandoned his.

Sanders denied that the two leaders spoke for that long.

“It was a brief conversation and certainly not an hour,” she said. “We weren’t following them around with a stopwatch.”

Sanders called it “absolutely absurd” to “act as if this were some secret,” though the White House did not disclose the meeting until it was reported Tuesday night.

“I’m not sure what other announcement should have been made,” Sanders said.

Asked whether Trump trusted Putin’s translator to accurately interpret his side of the conversation, she said, “I believe so.”

Sanders said the event “was a social dinner and that was, you know, the nature of the evening.”

“You guys came and took pictures of it,” she said.

Sanders declined to confirm a Washington Post report that said the United States has withdrawn support from Syrian rebels against Bashar al-Assad’s regime, a move Russia sought. Asked whether the subject came up during Trump’s and Putin’s dinner conversation, she said, “Not that I’m aware of.”

The White House reportedly has no official record of what Trump and Putin discussed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders: Questions About 2nd Trump-Putin Meeting Are Just 'Russia Fever' 7 seconds ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted that President Donald...

CBO To Drop 'Repeal-And-Delay' Score As Senators Huddle On Capitol Hill 17 minutes ago

Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill around health care—including the scheduling of an emergency late-night meeting and...

Report: RNC Source Says GOP Guv Candidate’s Trump Criticism Cost Her 53 minutes ago

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno’s (R) campaign fundraising has suffered in part because...

Senate GOP Seeks To Revive Dead Repeal Effort With Last-Ditch Meeting about 1 hours ago

After a meeting at the White House where President Trump urged Republican senators to keep...

WaPo: Trump To End CIA Program Arming Syrian Rebels, In Move Russia Sought about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump plans to scrap a covert CIA program arming and training rebels against Syrian leader...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.