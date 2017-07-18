Reports: Trump And Putin Had Second Informal Meeting At G20 Summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a second, unannounced meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, several outlets reported late Tuesday.

Bloomberg first reported that Trump and Putin had an informal meeting at the conference on top of the official bilateral meeting the White House announced.

Reuters and NBC News confirmed, citing unnamed White House officials, that Trump and Putin had a second meeting. According to NBC News, the two leaders spoke privately on the sidelines of a dinner at the summit.

Putin was accompanied by his official translator and Trump was unaccompanied, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official. Per the report, Trump left his place at the dinner and moved to an empty seat next to Putin; they then spoke for an hour.

According to the Washington Post and New York Times, there was no official record of what Trump and Putin discussed.

