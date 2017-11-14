TPM Livewire

RNC Pulls Out Of Joint Fundraising Agreement With Roy Moore

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published November 14, 2017 6:08 pm

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday withdrew from a joint fundraising agreement with Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after five women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

According to a Federal Election Commission filing, the RNC was no longer listed as a member of the fundraising agreement with Moore’s Senate campaign as of Tuesday.

Politico reported, citing an unnamed senior party official briefed on the decision, that the committee is also canceling a field program and will no longer give money to the Senate race.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Moore last week, and NRSC chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Monday called on the Senate to “expel” Moore if he refuses to withdraw from the race and wins.

Four women alleged last week that Moore pursued them sexually while they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One woman said that Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old. A fifth woman on Monday accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
RNC Pulls Out Of Joint Fundraising Agreement With Roy Moore

