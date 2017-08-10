GOP Senators Say They Stand Behind McConnell, Amid Attacks From Trump

Republican senators on Thursday said they support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid President Donald Trump’s continuing attacks on the Senate leader.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) said McConnell led the Senate “through very tough challenges.”

“I fully support him,” Hatch tweeted.

"@SenateMajLdr has been the best leader we’ve had in my time in the Senate, through very tough challenges. I fully support him." -Hatch pic.twitter.com/3vD5nFgE36 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 10, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said McConnell “does a tough job well.”

“He has my support,” Flake tweeted.

.@SenateMajLdr does a tough job well. He has my support. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 10, 2017

Trump tore into McConnell on Wednesday after the Senate leader said Trump had “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress could pass legislation.

“I don’t think so,” Trump tweeted. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

On Thursday he again brought up McConnell’s failure to date to repeal Obamacare.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done,” Trump tweeted.

Later in the afternoon, Trump tweeted, “Mitch, get back to work.”

The President was at his New Jersey golf club on a “working vacation.”

Asked whether McConnell should remain Senate leader if he can’t pass Trump’s legislative agenda, Trump said, “You can ask the question.”