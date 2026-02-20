© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

SCOTUS Knocks Down Trump’s ‘Emergency’ Tariffs in 6-3 Decision

by
02.20.26 | 10:16 am Updated 02.20.26 | 11:00 am
US President Donald Trump (R) greets US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by Olivier... US President Donald Trump (R) greets US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s signature economic and foreign policy Friday morning in a fractured 6-3 decision.

Trump cannot use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to override Congress’s power of the purse, using the emergency declaration to levy widespread global tariffs, the majority held. The decision will now likely require an end to those tariffs, and could trigger the return of tariff revenue collected by Customs and Border Protection and deposited into the U.S. Treasury.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, which was joined in part by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kagan filed a concurring opinion, joined by Sotomayor and Jackson, while Jackson filed her own concurring opinion.  Gorsuch and Barrett also filed concurring opinions.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito dissented, with Thomas filing one dissenting opinion and Kavanaugh filing another, joined by Thomas and Alito.

“Based on two words separated by 16 others in [a section of] of IEEPA — ‘regulate’ and ‘importation’ — the President asserts the independent power to impose tariffs on imports from any country, of any product, at any rate, for any amount of time,” Roberts wrote. “Those words cannot bear such weight.”

The majority opinion ultimately agrees with the main argument of the plaintiffs, a slate of small businesses suing the government on the grounds that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are illegal. Tariffs are a tax, the plaintiffs had argued, and taxing authority rests solely with Congress.

Quoting Alexander Hamilton, the majority noted that the nation’s founding was inspired in large part by “taxation without representation.” Congress would not have delegated its taxation power to the executive branch using ambiguous language like “regulate,” Roberts wrote.

The Court also referenced its own decision in the 2023 student loan forgiveness case, in which the Court used the major questions doctrine to rule former President Joe Biden did not have the authority to cancel more than $400 billion in student loan debt. The major questions doctrine holds that in the event a president issues a policy dealing with what the court labels as an issue of “vast economic and political significance,” the statute used must explicitly grant the executive those powers. Scholars had referenced that case when considering how the Supreme Court might rule on this one, recalling that the Court blocked Biden’s executive authority to cancel student loans, but weighing the conservative Court’s tendency to contort itself to Trump’s will.

Roberts’ majority opinion lingered on the government’s opinion that specific words in IEEPA, “regulate” and “importation,” granted the president tariff powers.

“It does not,” the opinion said.  

Trump used the declaration of national emergencies about drug trafficking and historic trade deficits to justify levying tariffs under IEEPA, a claim the Court rejected in its ruling. That a president could simply declare an emergency and enact “a dizzying array of modifications at will,” which had enormous effects over the entire economy, is not a provision provided by IEEPA, the Court wrote. It also referenced Trump’s own claims about the staggering economic impacts of the tariffs to highlight the significance of Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which, the majority said, goes beyond authority delegated by IEEPA.

Before Friday’s decision, scholars had considered the Court’s skittishness to address economic and foreign policy issues. Roberts’ majority opinion addressed that, as well.

“We claim no special competence in matters of economics or foreign affairs,” the chief justice wrote. “We claim only, as we must, the limited role assigned to us by Article III of the Constitution.” 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Read the decision below:

Layla A. Jones is a reporter for TPM in Washington, D.C., with experience covering government and economic policy, race, culture, and history. She has written for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Billy Penn, WHYY, NPR, and the Philadelphia Tribune, and participated in the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University. She attended Temple University for undergrad.
103
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Can I sue Donald Trump too, like Costco?

  3. Coming next, the consequences.

  4. Kavanaugh with the correct opinion (A) that the majority not requiring the federal government to refund the collected revenue is a major oversight and incorrect opinion (B) that since refunding tariff revenue will be a headache, it’s better to just rule the illegal tariffs legal instead.

    A sterling legal mind, that one.

  5. Avatar for chjim chjim says:

    Hmmm… if the unitary executive connot use the IEEPA to override congress’ power of the purse, is it possible he need not, being as how he gets to do whatever he wants anyhow?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

97 more replies

Participants

Avatar for bdtex Avatar for ajm Avatar for zandru Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for irasdad Avatar for arrendis Avatar for lastroth Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for benthere Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for docd Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for brian512 Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for demosthenes59 Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for drtv Avatar for justruss Avatar for bcgister Avatar for llwillis Avatar for chjim Avatar for opaquesquid Avatar for nydan516 Avatar for iafixture

Continue Discussion
LATEST
TPM Illustration/U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona/Facebook
Morning Memo
How DOJ’s ‘Brashest Enforcer’ Is Key to the Abrego Garcia Case
02.20.26 | 10:46 am
News
Why Federal Gov’t Unions Saw a More Than 6% Increase in Membership in 2025
02.20.26 | 9:54 am
Where Things Stand
Awaiting the Supreme Court Decision That Could ‘Completely Erase’ the ‘Civil Right Movement’s Crowning Achievement’
02.19.26 | 5:39 pm