Trump Suggests McConnell Should Step Aside If He Can’t Pass Agenda

By Associated Press Published August 10, 2017 3:16 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that the Senate’s top Republican should step aside if he can’t pass Trump’s legislative agenda.

Trump says, “You can ask the question” about whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should remain in his position if he cannot pass a plan to repeal and replace health care, change the tax code and move an infrastructure proposal.

The president was speaking briefly to reporters during a 17-day trip to New Jersey and New York City, where he maintains homes.

Trump has been sniping at McConnell for several days on Twitter, a reaction to McConnell’s earlier remarks that the president was new to Washington and doesn’t realize how difficult it is to pass legislation.

