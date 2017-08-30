TPM Livewire

Report: DHS Warned Of Violent Clashes At Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

Alt Right demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/AP
By Published August 30, 2017 11:28 am

The Department of Homeland Security warned state and local law enforcement ahead of the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that it was likely to be one of the most violent clashes to date between white supremacists and anti-fascist and anarchist groups, Politico reported Tuesday.

The rally, ostensibly to protest the removal of a Confederate monument from a park, was extremely violent: A counter-protester was killed when a man who had earlier been photographed with white nationalists allegedly rammed his car into a crowd.

Three additional arrests were made in recent days: Two Unite The Right attendees were arrested and charged with malicious wounding in connection with the brutal beating of Deandre Harris, 20, in a parking garage. And Richard Preston, an imperial wizard of the Confederate Knights, a KKK affiliate, was arrested for firing his weapon nearby a school during the rally. Video from the ACLU of Virginia showed Preston firing his gun at a crowd of protesters.

That video also showed Virginia State Police, feet away from Preston when he fired the shot, not responding at all to the incident. The city and law enforcement have come under criticism for not more actively intervening to keep the peace.

According to the Politico, the report said that a number of recent clashes between the two sides promised that Charlottesville would be “among the most violent to date” between white supremacists and anti-fascists.

The assessment specifically warned that “Anarchist extremists and white supremacist extremists online are calling on supporters to be prepared for or to instigate violence at the 12 August rally.”

One website, Unicorn Riot, has posted extensive conversations from white nationalist message boards showing members preparing for violence on Aug. 12.

The DHS assessment obtained by Politico shows the same, as well as the potential for violence by so-called “antifa,” or anti-fascist groups.

The report listed examples of clashes between the two sides, Politico reported, including at a May 13 white nationalist rally and a May 13 KKK gathering. At a June 2016 Traditionalist Workers Party rally in Sacramento, California, the report said, “Anarchist extremists followed through on these threats by attacking the white supremacists.”

An unnamed DHS official told Politico that local law enforcement had access to the information.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
