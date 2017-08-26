TPM Livewire

Video Shows Police Standing Back After Man Shoots At Charlottesville Crowd

NYT/ACLU of Virginia
By Published August 26, 2017 5:48 pm

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting in the direction of a crowd of counter-protesters during the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, the New York Times reported Friday.

Citing an unnamed official “familiar with the investigation,” the Times reported that “Police had a suspect in the shooting in custody on Saturday morning.” The alleged shooter’s name was not released.

The Times on Friday published new video of the incident provided by the ACLU of Virginia.

It shows a man yelling “Hey nigger! Hey!” before pointing a hand gun in the direction of a black man wielding a makeshift flame thrower.

The firearm appears to malfunction before the man tries again and places a shot in a nearby bush.

The man then strolls casually away, past a wall of police officers who make no effort to stop him.

A spokesperson for the state police, Corinne Geller, told the Times that police officers shown in the video to be mere feet away from the gun shot had not heard it because it was “muffled by the loud volume of the crowd yelling and chanting, drums and music.” But the Times reported that the shot was audible in another video, which had been filmed close to other police officers.

The man with the makeshift flamethrower, Corey Long, achieved some degree of notoriety when a picture of him fending off Confederate flag wielding protesters went viral.

A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“There was a white supremacist, he actually pointed a gun at us while we were standing there,” Long told CNN’s Don Lemon a few days after the rally, describing the scene on Aug. 12. “First he pointed it at my head, and then he shot it at the ground.”

One counter-protester in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man who had earlier been photographed with a white nationalist group allegedly rammed his car into a crowd.

This post has been updated.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Video Shows Police Standing Back After Man Shoots At Charlottesville Crowd

