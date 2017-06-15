Lobbyist Shot At GOP Baseball Practice In Critical Condition

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest on Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Mika was shot multiple times in the chest and is being treated at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. As of Wednesday evening, Mika had undergone surgery and was in the ICU in critical condition, according to a statement from his family.

Updated statement on Matt Mika's condition from his family: #AlexandriaShooting pic.twitter.com/eoYyjxPTiJ — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) June 14, 2017

Mika was one of at least five people hospitalized on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field where members of Congress and others were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot and was also in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, died on Wednesday from injuries he sustained while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.