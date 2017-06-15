TPM Livewire

Scalise Remains In Critical Condition After Baseball Practice Shooting

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 15, 2017 6:50 am

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) remains in critical condition after he was shot in the hip on Wednesday morning at a GOP congressional baseball practice in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., according to an update from the hospital treating the congressman.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said that Scalise was shot once in the hip and that the bullet fractured bones, injured internal organs, and led to blood loss. He had surgery on Wednesday and blood transfusions, and will require additional surgeries, the hospital said.

“Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

Scalise was one of at least five people hospitalized after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican members of Congress were practicing for an annual charity baseball game scheduled for Thursday night.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, died on Wednesday from injuries sustained while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
