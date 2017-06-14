GOP Baseball Practice Shooting Suspect Described As Middle-Aged White Male

The individual suspected of opening fire at congressional Republicans’ baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Virginia, injuring five people, was described by lawmakers as a middle-aged white male.

In harried interviews from the scene, both Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) gave CNN broad-strokes descriptions of the suspected shooter, whom Flake said had dark hair and appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Brooks described the man as “a little bit on the chubby side.”

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), captain of the GOP’s charity baseball team, backed up this description in an interview with MSNBC from a Capitol Building hallway, where he was still wearing his red baseball uniform. Barton said the suspect was a “middle-aged man” wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt, and that he appeared to be “anglo.”

Alexandria, Virginia police say the lone suspect is in custody.

Five individuals were reportedly injured on the scene, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), whose office confirmed was shot in the hip. Scalise’s staff said the Louisiana lawmaker is in stable condition and undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) confirmed in a statement that his staffer was among the injured, and two members of the Capitol Police also were reportedly among those injured.

Lawmakers say the individual appeared to have come prepared to the baseball stadium. Brooks said the suspect appeared to be carrying a rifle, and Flake said the man “had a lot of ammo.”

Barton said that from what he could see, the suspect “had a rifle and I think he had an automatic pistol but I wouldn’t swear to it.”