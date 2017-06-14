TPM DC In it, but not of it.

GOP Baseball Practice Shooting Suspect Described As Middle-Aged White Male

PIN-IT
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Published June 14, 2017 9:40 am
Views

The individual suspected of opening fire at congressional Republicans’ baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Virginia, injuring five people, was described by lawmakers as a middle-aged white male.

In harried interviews from the scene, both Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) gave CNN broad-strokes descriptions of the suspected shooter, whom Flake said had dark hair and appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Brooks described the man as “a little bit on the chubby side.”

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), captain of the GOP’s charity baseball team, backed up this description in an interview with MSNBC from a Capitol Building hallway, where he was still wearing his red baseball uniform. Barton said the suspect was a “middle-aged man” wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt, and that he appeared to be “anglo.”

Alexandria, Virginia police say the lone suspect is in custody.

Five individuals were reportedly injured on the scene, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), whose office confirmed was shot in the hip. Scalise’s staff said the Louisiana lawmaker is in stable condition and undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) confirmed in a statement that his staffer was among the injured, and two members of the Capitol Police also were reportedly among those injured.

Lawmakers say the individual appeared to have come prepared to the baseball stadium. Brooks said the suspect appeared to be carrying a rifle, and Flake said the man “had a lot of ammo.”

Barton said that from what he could see, the suspect “had a rifle and I think he had an automatic pistol but I wouldn’t swear to it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Cancels Labor Department Event Following Congressional Shooting 9 minutes ago

President Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled speech at the Labor Department Wednesday following a...

GOPer Says Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice Lasted 10 Minutes 11 minutes ago

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) on Wednesday said the shooting that injured five people at...

NBC News: Capitol Police Officers Shot Expected To Survive 27 minutes ago

NBC News’ Pete Williams reported that the two Capitol Police officers said to be...

Rep. Steve Scalise Undergoing Surgery, In Stable Condition After Shooting 36 minutes ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is currently undergoing surgery after being shot Wednesday...

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) Says Staffer Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice 50 minutes ago

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said in a statement Wednesday that a member of his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.