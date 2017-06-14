What We Know About 5 Victims Injured In Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice

A gunman opened fire on Wednesday at Republican lawmakers’ baseball practice before the annual congressional game, injuring five people, including one member of Congress, and casting a shadow over one of the most bipartisan events in Washington.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), a staffer in Rep. Roger Williams’ (R-TX) office, a lobbyist and two Capitol police officers were injured in the shooting. Here’s what we know about them so far.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Scalise was shot in the hip and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His condition was not clear. Scalise’s office announced Wednesday morning that he was “in good spirits” and “stable condition.”

The hospital tweeted in the afternoon, however, that Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.”

We're treating 2 patients from the Alexandria, Va., incident, including Congressman Scalise. Their conditions not available at this time. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

Scalise played baseball in high school, the New York Times reported, and is a “fixture” at congressional baseball practices.

“Steve loves and passionately looks forward to that congressional baseball game,” Jason Hebert, a Republican consultant who worked with the majority whip, told the New York Times. “He has a real love for baseball. This was a real big source of pride and enjoyment for him.”

Congressional staffer Zack Barth

Barth, a legislative correspondent in Rep. Roger Williams’ (R-TX) office, said in a Facebook post that he was shot but is “in the hospital and okay.”

Zachary Barth, a staffer for GOP Rep. Roger Williams of TX, posted on FB that he was shot but is "okay." Gave permission to post thru friend pic.twitter.com/ruUuNrtqn6 — Jon Ward (@jonward11) June 14, 2017

Williams confirmed Wednesday morning that Barth was shot “but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

We ask that you please respect the privacy of him and his family during this difficult time. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Barth previously worked on Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

My prayers are with Zach and everyone hurt in this morning's shooting. Hats off to the U.S. Capitol Police for their heroic response. https://t.co/wk9BFizFvj — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 14, 2017

Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson confirmed on Wednesday that Mika was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital.

“We’re awaiting word on his condition,” Mickelson said in a statement.

JUST IN: @TysonFoods confirms its chief lobbyist is one of the #AlexandriaShoothing victims. "We're deeply concerned about him." @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ht3t1KOD5Y — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 14, 2017

Mika’s family said in a statement that he “was shot multiple times.”

“Baseball is one of his great passions,” the statement read. “He has always loved the Congressional team.”

JUST IN: Family of Matt Mika, injured during VA shooting, says he is currently in surgery and in critical condition. https://t.co/EL0Ycs0DTf pic.twitter.com/T6wRzhrsRf — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

Capitol police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday identified the two Capitol police officers injured while responding to the shooting and said he expressed “profound gratitude” to Bailey and Griner.

“One was being treated and one was about to go into surgery,” Ryan said, but did not further specify their conditions.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa told reporters that both were “in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point.”

Bailey worked as a Capitol police officer for nine years, according to his LinkedIn page, and previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

President Donald Trump thanked both officers for their “heroic actions.”

“Our brave Capitol police perform a challenging job with incredible skill,” Trump said, speaking from the White House after the shooting. “Their sacrifice makes democracy possible.”