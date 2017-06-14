TPM DC In it, but not of it.

What We Know About 5 Victims Injured In Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice

Alex Brandon/AP
Published June 14, 2017
A gunman opened fire on Wednesday at Republican lawmakers’ baseball practice before the annual congressional game, injuring five people, including one member of Congress, and casting a shadow over one of the most bipartisan events in Washington.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), a staffer in Rep. Roger Williams’ (R-TX) office, a lobbyist and two Capitol police officers were injured in the shooting. Here’s what we know about them so far.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Scalise was shot in the hip and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His condition was not clear. Scalise’s office announced Wednesday morning that he was “in good spirits” and “stable condition.”

The hospital tweeted in the afternoon, however, that Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.”

Scalise played baseball in high school, the New York Times reported, and is a “fixture” at congressional baseball practices.

“Steve loves and passionately looks forward to that congressional baseball game,” Jason Hebert, a Republican consultant who worked with the majority whip, told the New York Times. “He has a real love for baseball. This was a real big source of pride and enjoyment for him.”

Congressional staffer Zack Barth

Barth, a legislative correspondent in Rep. Roger Williams’ (R-TX) office, said in a Facebook post that he was shot but is “in the hospital and okay.”

Williams confirmed Wednesday morning that Barth was shot “but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Barth previously worked on Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson confirmed on Wednesday that Mika was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital.

“We’re awaiting word on his condition,” Mickelson said in a statement.

Mika’s family said in a statement that he “was shot multiple times.”

“Baseball is one of his great passions,” the statement read. “He has always loved the Congressional team.”

Capitol police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday identified the two Capitol police officers injured while responding to the shooting and said he expressed “profound gratitude” to Bailey and Griner.

“One was being treated and one was about to go into surgery,” Ryan said, but did not further specify their conditions.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa told reporters that both were “in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point.”

Bailey worked as a Capitol police officer for nine years, according to his LinkedIn page, and previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

President Donald Trump thanked both officers for their “heroic actions.”

“Our brave Capitol police perform a challenging job with incredible skill,” Trump said, speaking from the White House after the shooting. “Their sacrifice makes democracy possible.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
PIN-IT
