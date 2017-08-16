TPM Livewire

Sessions Condemns Any Who ‘Accept Or Apologize For’ Bigotry, Skips Over Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, on leaks of classified material threatening national security. (AP Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
Published August 16, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday condemned those who “accept or apologize for” bigotry, but made no mention of his boss’ return to equivocal rhetoric about a white supremacist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“In no way can we accept or apologize for racism, bigotry, hatred, violence and those kinds of things that too often arise in our country,” Sessions said in remarks about crime rates in sanctuary cities.

He did not mention President Donald Trump’s return Wednesday to blaming “both sides” for violence that erupted at the white supremacist rally over the weekend in a statement white supremacists praised as a step in the right direction.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
