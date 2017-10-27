Ex-Con Michael Grimm Praises Trump’s ‘Massive Hands’

Former congressman and 2018 House hopeful Michael Grimm (R-NY), formerly known as inmate No. 83479-053, wants everyone know that President Donald Trump really does have big hands. “Massive hands,” in fact.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Grimm mentioned meeting Trump at his Trump Tower office and recalled being awestruck by the President’s hands and physical size in general.

“I remember saying to myself, I never realized what a large man — I mean stature-wise, he’s a big man, with massive hands,” Grimm said. He then outstretched his own hands in demonstration as he explained, “I don’t have small hands, but when I shook hands with him, the first time I shook hands with him, I realized he was a big man.”

The former congressman emphatically claimed that he was being completely honest. “I thought he had a big, strong grip. I’m dead serious,” he insisted.

Grimm represented Staten Island in Congress before he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2015, leading to a seven-month stint in prison. He is also known for threatening to throw a NY1 reporter off a balcony.

In September, Grimm announced that he would run for his old seat. His campaign has hitched onto the #MAGA train, which included hiring a former Trump campaign adviser and a meeting with ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Since leaving the White House, Bannon has pledged to target the Republican establishment by backing far-right candidates.

Hand size has proven to be a sensitive topic for POTUS.

After Spy magazine called Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian” in 1986, the former editors said that to this day, he repeatedly sends them pictures of his hands with his fingers circled by a gold Sharpie and a defiant message: “See, not so short.”

He insisted to the Washington Post editorial board that he has “normal hands,” and a verbal sparring match with Marco Rubio during a GOP debate led to Trump claiming “there is no problem” with both the size of his hands and his penis. He even mentioned it while doing Hurricane Harvey relief work.

However, it’s not clear whether Grimm’s ringing endorsement of Trump’s hand size will be enough to get a boost from the man himself. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told New York Magazine that “[w]e have nothing to announce at this time” regarding Grimm’s candidacy.