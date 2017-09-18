After Prison Stint, Michael Grimm Will Reportedly Run For Congress Again

Former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY), who has been out of prison for less than two years, is planning a comeback bid for his former House seat, NY1 reported over the weekend.

Grimm will announce his campaign for the seat representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn at a rally on Oct. 1, per NY1. The New York Post and DNA Info also reported Monday that Grimm is considering a run for his old seat against Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY), who currently represents the district.

Grimm is notorious for his aggressive behavior, and he left Congress in 2015 after pleading guilty to tax fraud. He served seven months in prison, and hinted upon his release that he may jump back into politics.

During an interview in 2014, he threatened an NY1 reporter during an interview, telling the journalist, “I will break you in half. Like a boy.”

Grimm also reportedly threatened a patron at a Queens night club in 1999 while he served as an FBI agent. While serving in Congress in 2012, Grimm “picked up and wielded a butter knife” when a New York Democrat made a joke about Democrats’ attempts to challenge incumbent Republicans in the upcoming election.

The former congressman also spent a particularly long time with a woman in the bathroom of a Brooklyn bar in 2013, before he resigned from Congress. However, he denied that anything inappropriate occurred.