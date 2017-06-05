TPM Livewire

Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Just Criticized Trump’s Travel Ban Tweets

President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks with members of the media as she arrives for a dinner at Union Station ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published June 5, 2017 12:26 pm

The husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway, who himself was reportedly considered for two administration jobs, wrote Monday that President Donald Trump’s tweets about his travel ban affecting several Muslim-majority countries would make it difficult for the government to defend the ban in court.

George Conway, who recently withdrew himself from consideration to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, criticized the President’s assertion on Twitter that “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better,” Conway wrote. “[B]ut they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad.”

“OSG” is shorthand for the Office of the Solicitor General, which argues on the government’s behalf before the Supreme Court. Though Conway has not responded to TPM’s questions about the statement, the Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky reported that Conway had confirmed the authenticity of the tweet to him in an email.

Conway himself was at one point reportedly under consideration to become Trump’s solicitor general. Trump ultimately nominated Noel Francisco for the job.

On Thursday, the DOJ asked the Supreme Court to temporarily reinstate Trump’s travel ban as it works its way through appeals courts.

Trump has repeatedly argued for the ban in the days following a terrorist attack in London on Saturday.

Later on Monday, Conway kept tweeting:

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
