Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Take Up Travel Ban Case

The Department of Justice on Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban people from six majority Muslim countries from traveling to the United States.

The filing came after a federal appeals court last week upheld a ruling blocking Trump’s travel ban from going into effect.

“We have asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and are confident that President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism,” Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said in a statement Thursday night. “The President is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States.”

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to issue a stay on the ruling blocking the order from going into effect and to accept the case for oral arguments.