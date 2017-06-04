TPM Livewire

Trump Promotes Travel Ban, Criticizes London Mayor In Wake Of Attack

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 4, 2017 9:10 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday responded to an attack in London that killed seven people and wounded dozens more by promoting his travel ban and criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump first acknowledged the attack, which Prime Minister Theresa May said “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” by retweeting the conservative Drudge Report.

In later posts, he promoted his travel ban (currently held up in court) and appeared to criticize a statement Khan made on Sunday in the wake of the attack.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan said. “There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted.

He also appeared to to compare the response to the attack with the debate over gun control.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!” Trump tweeted.

The UK has very strict gun control legislation.

A spokesperson for Khan responded to Trump’s tweets on Sunday, saying the mayor has “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Former Acting Ambassador To China Resigned Over Paris Accord Exit 5 minutes ago

CNN reported Monday that the one-time acting United States ambassador to China resigned from...

WH Argues Trump Wasn't 'Picking A Fight' With London Mayor After Attack about 3 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders batted back questions about President Donald Trump’s...

White House: Trump Won't Use Executive Privilege To Stop Comey From Testifying about 4 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump...

GOP Rep Rants At ‘Islamic Horror’: Hunt, Identify, And ‘Kill Them All’ about 4 hours ago

A Republican congressman described a war between “all of Christendom” and “Islamic horror” in...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Sanders Gives Daily Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 5 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give a daily press briefing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.