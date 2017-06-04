Trump Promotes Travel Ban, Criticizes London Mayor In Wake Of Attack

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday responded to an attack in London that killed seven people and wounded dozens more by promoting his travel ban and criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump first acknowledged the attack, which Prime Minister Theresa May said “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” by retweeting the conservative Drudge Report.

In later posts, he promoted his travel ban (currently held up in court) and appeared to criticize a statement Khan made on Sunday in the wake of the attack.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan said. “There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted.

He also appeared to to compare the response to the attack with the debate over gun control.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!” Trump tweeted.

The UK has very strict gun control legislation.

A spokesperson for Khan responded to Trump’s tweets on Sunday, saying the mayor has “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

