Eric Trump On The Media: ‘I Get Killed For Raising Money For Dying Children’

Eric Trump said Tuesday that the tenor of the media coverage of his father’s family and presidency was enough to make someone kill themselves out of depression.

“If they weren’t talking about you, you wouldn’t be doing something right and it’s important to keep it in context, otherwise quite frankly you’d probably end up killing yourself out of depression,” the 33-year-old told WOAI’s Joe Pags. “But he’s doing a great job.”

Trump — who in June said congressional Democrats were “not even people“ — told Pags that politics is “the nastiest business I’ve ever seen. The evilness and the hatred in that world is unlike anything I could have fathomed before.”

“It’s the media, it’s the mainstream media, who does not want him to succeed,” he added. “It’s government who does not want him to succeed.”

To illustrate his point, Trump highlighted his own fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“I get killed for raising money for dying children,” he said.

It seemed Trump was referring to Forbes’ investigations in June of his misleading claims that all of the money raised at Eric Trump Foundation golf tournaments actually benefitted St. Jude directly.

In fact, Forbes found, though the foundation had raised more than $15 million for St. Jude over the years, hundreds of thousands of charitable dollars ended up in the Trump Organization’s coffers, used to pay for expenses at the Trump properties at which the tournaments were held. And hundreds of thousands more were donated to other charities, many of which subsequently hosted charitable events at Trump Organization properties.

“No matter what we do, we’re going to get hit,” Trump said separately on Tuesday, making a general point unrelated to golf.

Listen below:



H/t The Hill, Mediaite.