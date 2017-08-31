TPM Livewire

Eric Trump On The Media: ‘I Get Killed For Raising Money For Dying Children’

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published August 31, 2017 10:31 am

Eric Trump said Tuesday that the tenor of the media coverage of his father’s family and presidency was enough to make someone kill themselves out of depression.

“If they weren’t talking about you, you wouldn’t be doing something right and it’s important to keep it in context, otherwise quite frankly you’d probably end up killing yourself out of depression,” the 33-year-old told WOAI’s Joe Pags. “But he’s doing a great job.”

Trump — who in June said congressional Democrats were “not even people — told Pags that politics is “the nastiest business I’ve ever seen. The evilness and the hatred in that world is unlike anything I could have fathomed before.”

“It’s the media, it’s the mainstream media, who does not want him to succeed,” he added. “It’s government who does not want him to succeed.”

To illustrate his point, Trump highlighted his own fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“I get killed for raising money for dying children,” he said.

It seemed Trump was referring to Forbes’ investigations in June of his misleading claims that all of the money raised at Eric Trump Foundation golf tournaments actually benefitted St. Jude directly. 

In fact, Forbes found, though the foundation had raised more than $15 million for St. Jude over the years, hundreds of thousands of charitable dollars ended up in the Trump Organization’s coffers, used to pay for expenses at the Trump properties at which the tournaments were held. And hundreds of thousands more were donated to other charities, many of which subsequently hosted charitable events at Trump Organization properties.

“No matter what we do, we’re going to get hit,” Trump said separately on Tuesday, making a general point unrelated to golf.

Listen below:

H/t The Hill, Mediaite.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Eric Trump On The Media: 'I Get Killed For Raising Money For Dying Children' 38 seconds ago

Eric Trump said Tuesday that the tenor of the media coverage of his father’s...

Trump Gabs About Ethanol With Grassley Ahead Of Don Jr.'s Senate Interview 33 minutes ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Wednesday revealed that he received a phone call from...

Missouri State Rep. Calls For Confederate Statue Vandal To Be Lynched 60 minutes ago

A Missouri legislator on Wednesday called for a vandal who defaced a Confederate statue to...

Texas Rep. Who Voted Against Sandy Aid Says Harvey Aid Should Come In Stages about 2 hours ago

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) on Thursday morning defended his vote against legislation funding aid...

Trump Election Commission Apologizes To Judge For Not Posting Public Docs about 2 hours ago

At a hearing on the President’s voter fraud panel Wednesday, a federal judge called the commission’s...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.