TPM Livewire

Suspended Fox Host Suing Reporter Who Published Sexual Harassment Claims

PIN-IT
Republican presidential candidate New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, fourth left, appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York, Wednesday, July 22, 2015. The show's co-host are, from left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Eric Bolling, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By Published August 9, 2017 5:58 pm

A reporter who published sexual harassment allegations about Fox News host Eric Bolling said on Wednesday that Bolling filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him.

Yashar Ali, a reporter for the Huffington Post, on Wednesday said he “received a summons” related to Bolling’s suit against him for “defamation” and “$50 million in damages.”

Bolling has been suspended indefinitely following the report.

Bolling on Monday said he would “continue to fight against these false smear attacks.”

A Fox News spokesperson told TPM the investigation into Bolling is still ongoing.

Ali on Friday published a report citing at least a dozen unnamed sources linked to Fox News and Fox Business who confirmed allegations that Bolling sent unsolicited text messages with photos of male genitalia to at least three of his colleagues.

Fox News on Saturday announced Bolling’s indefinite suspension “pending the results of an investigation” by Paul Weiss, the same law firm that investigated allegations of sexual harassment against former Fox chairman Roger Ailes and former host Bill O’Reilly, who both left the network.

“I look forward to clearing my name asap,” Bolling tweeted on Monday.

The firm defending Bolling — Kasowitz, Benson and Torres LLP — boasts one of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers as a founding partner. Marc Kasowitz joined Trump’s outside legal team in May to help him navigate the federal investigation into potential collusion between his campaign officials and Russia.

Kasowitz was Trump’s longtime private attorney and has been one of his chief weapons to intimidate and threaten the press, threatening the New York Times in October 2016 with a lawsuit for a report on women who accused Trump of sexual assault (the paper responded that it would “welcome the opportunity,” and a lawsuit never materialized).

Read the summons:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

North Korea Says 'Only Absolute Force' Can Work On 'Bereft Of Reason' Trump 49 seconds ago

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's threat of "fire and fury" if the...

Suspended Fox Host Suing Reporter Who Published Sexual Harassment Claims 44 minutes ago

A reporter who published sexual harassment allegations about Fox News host Eric Bolling said...

Walmart Apologizes For 'Terrible' 'Own The School Year' Sign Above Guns about 2 hours ago

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at...

Sanders: White House Briefings Likely To Remain On Camera 'For Now' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week that cameras will likely be...

Trump Lashes Out At McConnell Over 'Excessive Expectations' Comments about 4 hours ago

After issuing fiery comments and tweets in response to reports on North Korea advancing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.