Suspended Fox News Host: ‘I Look Forward To Clearing My Name ASAP’

The latest Fox News personality to be accused of sexual harassment spoke out on Twitter Monday after being suspended from the network, pending the results of an investigation.

Fox News announced Saturday that it had suspended Eric Bolling, co-host of “Cashin’ In” and “The Fox News Specialists,” after The Huffington Post reported Friday that Bolling had sent photos of male genitalia to female colleagues.

HuffPost reported that at least three of Bolling’s colleagues had received the unsolicited lewd photos via text message from the host.

Bolling tweeted Monday morning saying he was “overwhelmed by all the support” he had received from fans and that he “look(s) forward to clearing my name asap.”

Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you I look forward to clearing my name asap — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 7, 2017

Rotating substitutes will fill in for Bolling on both shows until the investigation is complete, according to the network. The probe is being conducted by Paul Weiss, the same law firm that looked into allegations of sexual harassment against former Fox chairman Roger Ailes and former host Bill O’Reilly, Fox told TPM on Saturday.

Bolling has been working at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007.