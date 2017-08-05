TPM Livewire

Report: Fox News Host Sent Unsolicited Lewd Text Messages To Colleagues

By Published August 5, 2017 11:20 am

Longtime Fox News host Eric Bolling reportedly sent unsolicited text messages with photos of male genitalia to at least three of his colleagues, according to a scathing new report from The Huffington Post.

At least a dozen sources linked to Fox News and Fox Business spoke with Huffington Post on condition of anonymity and the recipients of the alleged photos confirmed the contents of the text messages, which they said they found upsetting and offensive.

One of the women told Huffington Post she responded to the text message, telling Bolling to never send her photos again and she received no response.

A Fox spokesperson told TPM: “We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via the Huffington Post inquiry and plan to investigate the matter.”

Bolling’s attorney told Huffington Post that he “recalls no such inappropriate communications” and that Bolling doesn’t believe he sent them.

Bolling is not the first Fox News affiliate to be accused of sexual harassment or assault. Fox News chairman Roger Ailes resigned last year after host Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment. Former host Bill O’Reilly was ousted in April after the New York Times reported he and 21st Century Fox had paid at least five women $13 million in settlements for sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior on O’Reilly’s part.

Bolling — a loud critic of former New York congressman Anthony Weiner — is a host of “The Specialists” and has worked at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
