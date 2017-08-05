Fox Host Eric Bolling Suspended Pending Results Of Lewd Text Messages Probe

Fox New host Eric Bolling has been suspended while the network conducts an investigation into whether he sent photos of male genitalia to female colleagues, a Fox News spokesperson told TPM Saturday.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” the spokesperson said.

Bolling is the co-host of Fox News shows “Cashin’ In” and “The Specialists” and has worked at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007. “Cashin’ In” was taped Friday morning and was pulled last night once the station was made aware of the allegations, the spokesperson said.

Rotating substitutes will replace Bolling on both shows until the investigation is complete. The probe is being conducted by Paul Weiss, the same law firm that looked into allegations of sexual harassment against former Fox chairman Roger Ailes and former host Bill O’Reilly, Fox said.

The Huffington Post broke the news Friday evening, reporting that at least three of Bolling’s colleagues had received unsolicited lewd photos via text message from the host.

At least a dozen sources linked to Fox News and Fox Business spoke with Huffington Post on condition of anonymity and the recipients of the alleged photos confirmed the contents of the text messages, which they said they found upsetting and offensive.